AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman is facing felony child abuse charges after a child was seriously injured in her care.

McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, was arrested Thanksgiving night by Lakewood Police after an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.

That child’s mother, Stefanie Reichert, has been speaking with FOX31 since this incident happened and says it’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“She won’t admit to anything,” Reichert said. “All she’s said is she was drinking, and he got hurt in her care.”

Reichert said Hernandez was a friend of hers and regularly watched her son along with others at an unlicensed Lakewood childcare facility at her home.

She said Hernandez had agreed to watch her son overnight on Sept. 1, but texted her that evening saying something had happened.

“I received a text message from the suspect saying I needed to rush to St. Anthony’s Hospital because my son had gone lifeless after a bath,” says Reichert. “Once I saw him and all the 50 doctors standing around him, I had to leave the room because it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Reichert said 2-year-old Giovanni suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body, but she still doesn’t know exactly what happened. He is slowly recovering but had to have an additional surgery to reduce swelling in his brain this week, according to his mother.

“I make up scenarios in my head all the time for the injuries he sustained, so I wish I knew,” Reichert said.

Reichert says it’s a relief to know Hernandez is in custody, but believes the felony child abuse charge is not enough.

“I feel so relieved, but I also feel like she should be charged with more. I feel like it’s attempted murder, she almost killed my child,” she said.

A fundraiser has been set up for baby Giovanni. Those who wish to donate can do so on the GoFundMe page.