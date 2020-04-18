Lakewood boy with special needs gets motorcycle parade to celebrate 10th birthday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood boy got a spectacular gift for his birthday: a motorcycle parade.

Isaac Plasencio was born with Down Syndrome and has difficulty talking.

Over the weekend, he celebrated his 10th birthday. As part of that celebration, his mother posted an invitation on Facebook for friends to ride motorcycles down the family’s block on Saturday.

Forty of them accepted the invite and drove past the family’s home, cheering for Isaac and revving their engines.

“That face,” said his mother, Kristy Maestas. “I will never forget it. The smile.”

With all students in a virtual learning mode, the fourth grader hopes to return to Belmar Elementary in Lakewood in the fall.

For now, he has the memory of one magical out-of-school moment.