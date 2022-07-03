LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A $2,000 reward is currently up for grabs for anyone who can come forward with information on a bank robbery that unfolded in Lakewood last month.

On June 9 at roughly 10:30 a.m., the suspect walked into a Key Bank, located at 7425 West Alameda Avenue, before showing the teller a note with his demand scrawled on it. Shortly thereafter, he fled the bank.

According to Lakewood Police, the white male appears to be approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and at the time of the robbery, was wearing a light blue button-down shirt, brown pants and a black Puma hat.

Investigators noted that the thick build he seemed to carry may have been the result of hidden body armor that he could have been wearing under his shirt.

The suspect is still on the run at this point, so if you recognize him from the surveillance photograph, please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a $2,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest in this case.