West Metro Fire Rescue put out an attic fire that displaced three residents (Photo credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue battled an attic fire at a duplex Sunday that left three residents out of a home.

The department said it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of the duplex located in the 7700 block of W. 5th Avenue. The fire caused extensive damage but no injuries were reported.

WMFR said the residents called 911 as soon as they smelled and saw smoke and evacuated the building quickly.