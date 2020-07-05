Lakewood Animal Control rescues bald eagle with Avian pox

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Lakewood Animal Control located an immature bald eagle last Thursday.

Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The eagle had Avian pox and was sent to Birds of Prey Colorado for treatment. It was nearly starving, but officials have hope the eagle will pull through.

Birds infected with Avian pox tend to have wart-like growths on their faces, feet and other unfeathered skin.

The growths may interfere with the bird’s ability to see, breathe, eat or drink.

Birds can contract Avian pox by ingesting contaminated food or water or coming in contact with contaminated surfaces such as bird feeders. Insects can also spread Avian pox.