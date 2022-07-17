JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Space tweeted out that the Lair o’ the Bear Park will be closed until further notice.

Lair o’ the Bear Park is a popular hiking and fishing area along Bear Creek. Jeffco Open Space did not immediately provide information on why the park is suddenly closed other than stating the closure was due to wildfire operations.

According to the Jeffco Open Space website, the park is home to 394 acres and 4.7 miles of hiking trails. Fishing is a popular pastime due to its proximity to Bear Creek. As the weather heats up, the park hosts multiple families on warm summer days with their abundance of picnic tables.

FOX31 has reached out for comment for more information on the wildfire operations as well as how long the closure will take place.