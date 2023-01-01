LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – A developmentally disabled man is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

At 9:17 p.m. on Saturday night, officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to the area near 1202 Centaur Village Drive in response to a report of a missing person.

The missing person is Jeffrey Driver, 50, and he is developmentally disabled and in need of his medication. He was last seen near Dillinger’s Bar and Grill around 5 p.m. in Lafayette and police have conducted a thorough search of the area, but have not located him.

Missing person: Jeffrey Driver (Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

Jeffery Driver’s description:

50-year-old white man

Has sandy-colored short hair

Has blue eyes

Is 5-foot-11-inches tall

Weighs roughly 190 pounds

Driver was last seen wearing blue jeans, a John Deere camouflage hoodie and a dark baseball cap.

If you have any information that could help officials locate Driver, please call LPD by dialing 303-441-4444.