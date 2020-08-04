Lafayette pays $45,000 in ransom after cyber-attack disabled computer system

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The mayor of Lafayette posted a video Tuesday, saying the City has paid a $45,000 ransom after a cyber attack affected city computer and phone systems.

“The City was coerced into paying a $45,000 ransom to retrieve a “key” to unlock encrypted data,” officials said.

The City of Lafayette announced a cyber attack in Tuesday’s news release. The attack occurred in the early morning hours on July 27, disabling network services and disrupting email, phone, online payment and reservation systems.

Emergency services, 911 and dispatch were not affected by the attack.

Officials say the initial investigation points to ransomware that entered the City’s network through brute force or a phishing scam.

The decision to pay the ransom was made after considering the cost to rebuild the City’s data system and the inconvenience of lengthy service outages for residents.