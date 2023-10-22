DENVER (KDVR) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to an incident early Sunday that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.

Officers were sent to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Waneka Lake Trail. When they arrived, they found an adult man “actively stabbing his father with knives,” according to police.

The officers tried to get the suspect to stop, but “ultimately had to shoot him.”

Medical treatment was given to the suspect and the victim and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspect will face criminal charges when he is released from the hospital.

Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect. They were placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The Boulder County Investigation Team will investigate the incident.