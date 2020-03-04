Lafayette man wanted for sex assault on a child skips court, manhunt underway

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office are asking for help to find a man who skipped court earlier this week.

The district attorney’s office said Francisco Barraza-Porras, 45, was arrested on January 2, 2019 and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child.

Barraza-Porras was scheduled to appear in court on March 2, but he did not show up, according to the district attorney’s office.

Barraza-Porras’ last known residence was in Lafayette.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barraza-Porras, please contact Investigator Kristin Weisbach at 303-441-3811.