BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander Staffa is accused of the distribution on a social messaging app. An investigation was launched after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was executed on Aug. 11 and evidence was discovered during the search.

Staffa is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute and one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession. He’s being held without bond at the Boulder County Jail.