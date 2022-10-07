LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The town of Lafayette has made one publication’s list of the best places to live in the country.

Money.com took into account factors such as quality of life, diversity, cost-of-living and education. Towns and cities had to have a population of at least 20,000 to be considered.

Lafayette sits at close to 30,000 people. It ranked No. 31.

Laura Wittekind was watching her kids play at the Lafayette Kids’ Park.

“It’s just a great place to raise a family,” she said.

An Indiana native, Wittekind has been happy to call Lafayette home for seven years.

“It’s just nice to have all the nature opportunities, the hiking, the beautiful scenery here in Colorado,” she said.

Denver came in at No. 28.