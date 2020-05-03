Lafayette choir class puts own spin on “cup song challenge”

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – Make music with nothing more than a cup and clapping hands – that’s the point of the so-called Cup Song Challenge.

The idea of using a single cup and clapping hands to make music has been around for decades. But the challenge went viral after Lulu and the Lampshades performed “When I’m Gone” in 2009. Then three years later, Anna Kendrick’s character did the same thing in the movie “Pitch Perfect.”

That inspired thousands of people to try to make their own cup song.

Recently, it caught the attention of the Boulder Valley School District’s Centaurus High School choir director, Ana Sarbu.

“I saw all these videos on social media and I really wanted our choir to get together and do one of these,” Sarbu said.

So Sarbu and her students went online and learned how to perform the song with cups.

“It was hard to learn, the cup part,” said Aidein Ripley, a sophomore at Centaurus.

“It’s kind of like when people say…pat your head and rub your stomach…it’s kind of like that,” said Elan Megibow, a freshman at Centaurus. “Singing and doing a choreographed cup thing – it’s very difficult.”

The students and their choir director make it look easy.

They recorded their individual parts at home. The videos were edited together to create one final version.

“When we got the video back, I was very excited to watch it. I loved it,” Sarbu, the choir director said. “And I thought that it completely encompasses the times.”

“If I can bring a smile to someone’s face and have the thought of knowing that I did, it’s really nice,” said Ripley.

“Even when people are distant, there are still these little things we can make that unify us all,” said Megibow.