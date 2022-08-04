PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023.

In a social media post, the band states that one of its members has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.” Lady A came to the decision in order to “be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be… to do what will best set us up for many more years together…”

Current ticket holders have the option of keeping their tickets for the 2023 show or can receive a full refund if requested by November 30, 2022. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Anyone who bought tickets online through the Colorado State Fair website will receive an email with a link to request a refund by Aug. 12.

Refunds for cash purchases must be done at the Colorado State Fair box office located at the Southwest Motors Events Center. The box office will be open Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers can also call the box office at (719) 404-2071.

Tickets for the rescheduled show will go on sale on December 1, 2022.

The Colorado State Fair is researching replacement act options and will announce any updates at a later time. In the event that a performance is booked, new tickets will be made available for the replacement show.

The Colorado State Fair is an annual event held in Pueblo that aims to create an inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation and exposition of Colorado’s vibrant culture.