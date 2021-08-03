Lack of officers in Morrison forces department to get help from Jeffco Sheriff’s Office

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) –The town of Morrison no longer has enough police officers to patrol its own city. A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that his agency is working on a contract to take over most law enforcement duties for the community.

FOX31 obtained a letter of agreement presented at the Morrison Board of Trustee meeting from Aug. 3 that states, “As a result of significant staffing shortages in its police department, the town of Morrison has requested the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to assume certain law enforcement duties within Morrison’s jurisdictional boundaries”.

It should be noted the letter posted online does not appear to have been ratified by either side yet, since it does not include signed signatures from either Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader or Morrison Mayor Sean Forney.

The letter states that as of Sunday, Aug. 1, the sheriff’s office will do routine patrol, traffic enforcement, and respond to criminal investigations.

In exchange, the town of Morrison will pay the sheriff’s office up to $24,000 dollars per month.

Under the agreement, Morrison will continue to assume responsibility for traffic control related to special events, including those at Red Rocks Amphitheater and Bandimere Speedway.

The letter suggests the agreement will automatically terminate by Dec. 1, 2021, unless the parties enter into a new contractual agreement.

Just last month, Morrison hired Misty Siderfin to be its new police chief. She took over a force that had shrunk from when George Mumma was the police chief.

When he was the police chief, Mumma said the department had 15 officers, 9 full-time and 6 part-time.

Minutes from a July 6, 2021 board meeting show the town’s budget is now for 7 full-time officers and one part-time officer in addition to the chief. However, the department had just lost a full-time officer to another law enforcement agency.

A law enforcement source told the Problem Solvers even more officers have left in the last month but the town of Morrison hasn’t responded to a FOX31 inquiry asking what the current size of the department is.