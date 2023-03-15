DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time ever, the French bulldog has been named the most popular dog, the American Kennel Club announced Wednesday.

That means the 31-year reign is over for the Labrador retriever.

However, there is a different dog on top in Denver and that is the golden retriever, according to the AKC.

“The golden retriever is the number one breed for a reason,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “They’re eager to please, highly trainable, and loyal to their families.”

What are the top dog breeds in Denver?

The AKC said these are the top five dog breeds in Denver for 2022:

Golden retriever French bulldog Labrador retriever German shepherd dog Bulldog

The Golden retriever was also the most popular dog breed in Pittsburgh and Seattle, according to the AKC.

How committed are Coloradans to their dogs?

Colorado has the most devoted dog lovers in the entire country, according to new research by Forbes.

According to Forbes, 43.5% of Colorado dog owners would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on life-saving medical care for their dog.

Here are some other interesting results from the survey:

19.5% of Colorado dog owners would move from an apartment to a house so their dogs would have a yard, which is the second highest percentage of any state

7% of Colorado dog owners left a job they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office, which is the third highest percentage, tied with Massachusetts and Ohio.

11% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office, which is the sixth-highest percentage

Colorado is also home to the fourth-highest percentage of dog owners who have lived on a tighter budget in order to afford their dogs’ expenses

8.5% of Colorado dog owners broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog

Forbes gathered the data with an online survey of 10,000 U.S. adults who own at least one dog. The data was collected from Nov. 22 to Dec. 14, 2022, Forbes said.