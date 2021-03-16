Labrador retriever still the top dog in Denver

Labrador Retriever and rescue dog Champ with his friend Dolly

DENVER (KDVR) – Labs remained the most popular breed in Denver for 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.

“Labrador Retrievers have a special place in the hearts of people in Denver and this is the 6th consecutive year that the Lab has remained in the #1 spot,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “This versatile, family-friendly breed makes a great companion for a wide variety of people.”

AKC Top 5 breeds in Denver for 2020:

Labrador retriever Golden retriever French bulldog Bulldog German shepherd

German Shorthaired Pointers are gaining ground in Denver, now the tenth most popular breed.

AKC Top 5 breeds in U.S.A.:

Labrador retriever French bulldog German shepherd Golden retriever Bulldog

Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few:

Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.

Roxy – American Bulldog mix

Roxy, an American Bulldog mix is a 10-year old senior, needs to be the only dog. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Charlie Brown – Labrador Retriever/Redbone Coonhound mix

Charlie Brown, 6 months old, is available through Until They’re Home.

Lab mix puppies needing foster

Lab mix puppies needing foster through Douglas County Canine Rescue.