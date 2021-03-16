Labrador retriever still the top dog in Denver

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Labrador Retriever and rescue dog Champ with his friend Dolly

DENVER (KDVR) – Labs remained the most popular breed in Denver for 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.

“Labrador Retrievers have a special place in the hearts of people in Denver and this is the 6th consecutive year that the Lab has remained in the #1 spot,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “This versatile, family-friendly breed makes a great companion for a wide variety of people.”

AKC Top 5 breeds in Denver for 2020:

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Golden retriever
  3. French bulldog
  4. Bulldog
  5. German shepherd

German Shorthaired Pointers are gaining ground in Denver, now the tenth most popular breed.

AKC Top 5 breeds in U.S.A.:

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. French bulldog
  3. German shepherd
  4. Golden retriever
  5. Bulldog

Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few:

Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.

Roxy – American Bulldog mix

Roxy, an American Bulldog mix is a 10-year old senior, needs to be the only dog. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Charlie Brown – Labrador Retriever/Redbone Coonhound mix

Charlie Brown, 6 months old, is available through Until They’re Home.

Lab mix puppies needing foster

Lab mix puppies needing foster through Douglas County Canine Rescue.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories