Labrador retriever still the top dog in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Labs remained the most popular breed in Denver for 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.
“Labrador Retrievers have a special place in the hearts of people in Denver and this is the 6th consecutive year that the Lab has remained in the #1 spot,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “This versatile, family-friendly breed makes a great companion for a wide variety of people.”
AKC Top 5 breeds in Denver for 2020:
- Labrador retriever
- Golden retriever
- French bulldog
- Bulldog
- German shepherd
German Shorthaired Pointers are gaining ground in Denver, now the tenth most popular breed.
AKC Top 5 breeds in U.S.A.:
- Labrador retriever
- French bulldog
- German shepherd
- Golden retriever
- Bulldog
Breed specific rescues are available for many types of dogs in Colorado, here are a few:
- German shepherd – German Shepherd Rescue of the Rockies, Front Range German Shepard Rescue
- Labrador retriever – Colorado Lab Rescue, Safe Harbor Lab Rescue
- French bulldog – Rocky Mountain French Bulldog Rescue
- Golden retriever – Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue
- Bulldog – Bulldog Rescue, Moe Moe’s Rescue of the Rockies, Colorado Bulldog Rescue, No Borders Bulldog Rescue
Animal Shelters often have breed specific, or mixed breed dogs available for adoption or foster.
Roxy, an American Bulldog mix is a 10-year old senior, needs to be the only dog. Available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.
Charlie Brown, 6 months old, is available through Until They’re Home.
Lab mix puppies needing foster through Douglas County Canine Rescue.