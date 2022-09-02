DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to slowly trickle down across the country, including right here in Colorado.

Over the last week, the average for a regular gallon of gas dropped 10 cents to $3.74.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.61.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.746$4.091$4.384$4.782
Yesterday Avg.$3.777$4.125$4.423$4.808
Week Ago Avg.$3.841$4.202$4.486$4.795
Month Ago Avg.$4.369$4.735$5.026$5.135
Year Ago Avg.$3.615$3.952$4.244$3.461
AAA, 9/2/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.80, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Loaf ‘N Jug– Pueblo: $2.85
  2. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.99
  3. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.03
  4. QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.03
  5. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.13
  6. Costco– Sheridan: $3.15
  7. Sinclair– Evans: $3.19
  8. Kum & Go– Aurora: $3.20
  9. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.21
  10. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd): $3.22

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.