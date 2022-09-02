DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to slowly trickle down across the country, including right here in Colorado.
Over the last week, the average for a regular gallon of gas dropped 10 cents to $3.74.
A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.61.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.746
|$4.091
|$4.384
|$4.782
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.777
|$4.125
|$4.423
|$4.808
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.841
|$4.202
|$4.486
|$4.795
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.369
|$4.735
|$5.026
|$5.135
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.615
|$3.952
|$4.244
|$3.461
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.80, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Pueblo: $2.85
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.99
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $3.03
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $3.03
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.13
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.15
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.19
- Kum & Go– Aurora: $3.20
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.21
- Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd): $3.22
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.