DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to slowly trickle down across the country, including right here in Colorado.

Over the last week, the average for a regular gallon of gas dropped 10 cents to $3.74.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.61.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.746 $4.091 $4.384 $4.782 Yesterday Avg. $3.777 $4.125 $4.423 $4.808 Week Ago Avg. $3.841 $4.202 $4.486 $4.795 Month Ago Avg. $4.369 $4.735 $5.026 $5.135 Year Ago Avg. $3.615 $3.952 $4.244 $3.461 AAA, 9/2/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.80, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.