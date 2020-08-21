Labor Day DUI enforcement begins this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The Labor Day DUI enforcement period will begin this weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up once again to “crack down” on impaired drivers and prevent fatal crashes this holiday.

The six-month period between January and July has seen a rise in DUI fatalities over 2019, which CDOT says is especially concerning because less people are driving due to COVID-19.

The Labor Day DUI enforcement period will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“Summer holidays are a time to relax with friends and family. Unfortunately, they’re also a time when we see an increase in impaired driving crashes,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Save yourself the trouble of a DUI and plan for a way home that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Last year’s Labor Day DUI enforcement period resulted in a total of 899 DUI arrests from 99 agencies across Colorado.

This year’s enforcement period will include more than 81 law enforcement agencies.

Saturation Saturday is a nationwide campaign, MADD and about 250 law enforcement agencies team up for sobriety checkpoints on Aug. 29.

For more information on CDOT’s efforts this holiday, click here.