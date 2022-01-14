La Plata County inmate arrested in Arizona after escaping, shooting New Mexico police officer

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona (KDVR) — A man who escaped the La Plata County Jail on December 27 was arrested in Arizona on Friday morning.

Elias Buck, 22, was serving as a trustee — an inmate with privileges — at the time of his escape last month.

On Jan. 7, Buck shot and wounded a Farmington Police Department officer in New Mexico after being stopped for a possible DUI. The officer shot, Joseph Barreto, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and expected to make a full recovery.

A warrant was issued for Buck on Jan. 8 for aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Early this morning, the Phoenix Police Department received a tip that Buck was at a Quiktrip convenience store located at 8004 N. 27th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. Officers responded and located Buck, who attempted to flee, but police said he was quickly detained.

No officers were injured during Buck’s arrest.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released the following statement:

“This is the culmination of a very emotional week for FPD. We look forward to working closely with the district attorney as this case moves through the courts, so we can achieve our goals of holding all people involved in this incident accountable and keeping our citizens and officers safe.”