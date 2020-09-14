La Niña arrives in Colorado; Here’s what it means for snowfall this winter

Snow near the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 8, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — La Niña has officially arrived in Colorado. This is a pattern flip from last winter’s El Nino, according to FOX31 Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

So what does this mean for Colorado’s mountains this winter?

Does Meteorologist Chris Tomer agree with the 2020-2021 Farmers’ Almanac Winter Outlook?

Here are the key points:

Slow start to winter. Consistent snow may not arrive until December

I-70 North is favored most this winter. Resorts like Steamboat, Winter Park, Loveland, Vail Pass backcountry, Rocky Mountain National Park backcountry, Caribou, Indian Peaks, Cameron Pass, and Berthoud Pass

Southern Mountains will be drier, warmer

Windier than normal winter for I-70 North

Somewhat Similar Winter analogs: 2010-2011, 2007-2008

We could see this Moderately strong La Nina reach “Strong” levels. It might be a long shot. This means the water temps in the equatorial south Pacific cool even more. If this happens it could push us even closer to the analog 2010-2011 Winter pattern

