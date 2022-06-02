DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche backup goaltender Pavel Francouz will start Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night at Ball Arena.

Coach Jared Bednar said Darcy Kuemper is out after he suffered an upper-body injury at 12:41 of the second period of Game 1. Francouz took over and allowed three goals on 21 shots in the 8-6 Avalanche win.

“We have a lot of confidence in ‘Frankie,'” Bednar said after Thursday morning’s practice. “I mean, he’s played really well for us over the last few years.”

Francouz came in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Nashville Predators after Kuemper suffered an eye injury. He started and played the entirety of the Game 4 win which completed the sweep for the Avs.

In the three postseason games Fracouz has played, he has earned a 3.59 goals-against average. The 31-year-old Czech native went 15-5-1 with a 2.55 GAA and two shutouts in 21 regular-season games.

Although Oilers starting goalie Mike Smith was pulled in Game 1 after giving up six goals on 25 shots and relieved by Mikko Koskinen, he will start Game 2. Koskinen allowed one goal on 21 shots after taking over the netminding job.