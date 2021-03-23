Krystal Kenney resentenced to 18 months

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Krystal Lee Kenney, the woman who pleaded guilty for her role in the killing of Kelsey Berreth, was resentenced to 18 months in prison, the 4th Judicial DA’s office announced on Tuesday.

The court imposed the maximum sentenced allowed.

Today, in accordance with the Court of Appeals opinion, Krystal Lee Kenney was resentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections. That sentence is nunc pro tunc to January 28, 2020. The Court, in imposing the maximum sentence allowable. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) March 23, 2021

Kenney was a nurse from Idaho and the mistress of Patrick Frazee, 34, who was found guilty in November 2019 of killing 29-year-old Berreth on Thanksgiving 2018.

Kenney is in prison for taking Berreth’s cellphone back to Idaho to try to make it look like Berreth had left Colorado.

She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was sentenced to three years in prison.

However, on Feb. 18, an appeals court ordered Kenney be resentenced.

“Because the district court erroneously sentenced Kenney outside the presumptive maximum term, we vacate Kenney’s sentence and remand the case for resentencing,” an order from the court read.

Kenney was sentenced to twice the maximum presumptive term of 18 months for the crime due to aggravated circumstances. However, in her appeal, Kenney argued the aggravated sentence violated her constitutional rights.

Kenney was denied parole on Nov. 25, 2020.