Krystal Kenney requests community corrections placement after serving less than 2 months of her three-year sentence

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Krystal Kenney, who was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence in the Kelsey Berreth murder case, is being referred for consideration of placement in a community corrections program (halfway house).

The District Attorney’s Office says they are strongly opposed to having Kenney return to a community-based setting.

Kenney was sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020, which means she is just shy of serving a full two months of her three-year sentence.

The DA’s office said that rather than contacting authorities when Berreth was murdered, Kenney instead assisted Patrick Frazee in cleaning up the murder scene and burning the remains of Berreth.

In addition, Kenney also took Berreth’s belongings back to Idaho in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.

“Serving two months out of a three-year sentence for what she did is unconscionable,” the DA’s Office says.

Although the DA’s Office is cognizant that Kenney will not spend her entire three-year sentence in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, they believe she should spend longer than two months.