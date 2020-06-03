Krystal Kenney denied request for community corrections placement

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Krystal Kenney, who was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence in the Kelsey Berreth murder case, was denied a request for placement in a community corrections program (halfway house).

The District Attorney’s Office says they are strongly opposed to having Kenney return to a community-based setting.

Kenney was sentenced on Jan. 28, 2020.

The DA’s office said that rather than contacting authorities when Berreth was murdered, Kenney instead assisted Patrick Frazee in cleaning up the murder scene and burning the remains of Berreth.

In addition, Kenney also took Berreth’s belongings back to Idaho in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.

Kenney may be may be referred again for consideration of placement in a community corrections program in the future, possibly as soon as 6 months.