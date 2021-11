ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service.

Containment is at 85%, and officials say residents near the fire should expect to see smoke and flames in the interior.

Officials are asking people not to call 911.

