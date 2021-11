LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire started in Estes Park in the area of Little Valley on Tuesday morning.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of Hermit Park and Little Valley. The fire has burned at least 75 acres.

Here’s a look at the fire from viewers in the area:

Taken from Carriage Hills. Credit: Evan Schaefer

