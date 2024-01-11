DENVER (KDVR) — Days ago, FOX31 learned several area grocery stores are running low on inventory because of poor weather conditions in Texas.

On Thursday, FOX31 got an exclusive look at how Kroger uses a local manufacturing plant to avoid these issues and make milk last longer on the shelves.

At Kroger Mountain View Foods in Denver, this facility is celebrating 10 years of local manufacturing for customers in Colorado.

“Specifically with 2% and whole milk, that milk maybe has 10 to 12 hours of handling before it’s in a consumer’s hands, so extremely fresh,” said Whitney Wisma, Kroger Mountain View Foods site leader.

Denver milk plant focuses on cost savings

Wisma walked FOX31 through the daily process of getting between 70,000-80,000 gallons of raw milk, mostly from local dairy farms, to the shelves.

“A lot of the things are controlled through screens or robots,” Wisma said. “There’s not a lot of manual manipulation, which also encourages a lot more safe quality product that we’re able to produce here.”

Proper handling, Wisma said, leads to longer expiration dates and less outsourcing. Making their own bottles and sending them short distances has an impact on prices, too.

“Because we’re able to cut down this transportation cost, because we’re able to make it in-house, that’s an automatic savings right there,” Wisma said. “We see a lot of opportunities for us to continue to drive those code dates up and giving you fresher milk longer on the shelf.”

The facility is adding plant-based products in the next month. They also manufacture broth, orange juice and more at the Denver location.