Kroenke Sports and Entertainment establishes KSE COVID-19 Relief Fund for employees

DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said in a statement on Friday that the company has established a KSE COVID-19 Relief Fund for their employees.

The Kroenke Family Foundation gave the first donation to the fund in the amount of $500,000.

KSE says they fully expect the fund to grow to $1,000,000 in the very near future.

The goal for the fund is to help provide basic necessities and essentials to employees who are struggling financially during this pandemic.

A committee has been formed to review and respond to all requests. Employees who are in need will complete a short application to determine eligibility criteria.

Any financial assistance an employee receives will not be taxed, KSE says.