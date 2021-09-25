Komen Colorado More than Pink Walk virtual, app makes interactive participation possible

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is the Komen Colorado More than Pink Virtual Walk. FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud sponsors of the event, and there is still time to register and fundraise.

The event will be virtual again this year due to the pandemic, but participants can find a trail, or just walk around their neighborhood with a smaller group.

“It can be any distance, but we are encouraging a 6,000 step walk and we have an app which tracks steps and at the end of a successful walk you get all sorts of ‘funfetti’ on the app and badges,” said Karen Svarverud, development director of Komen Colorado.

There will be lots of fun interactive activities and ways to connect.

“We are really hoping that people continue to connect their fundraising center to Facebook get involved with our Facebook group which is Komen Colorado More than Pink Walk and share with friends and family why our mission is important,” Svarverud said.

The money, she says, goes a long way. “Research, treatment assistance, all things that can help those in our community that have been diagnosed with breast cancer. There are many women and men who have needs because our current state of COVID.”

The fundraising goal this year is $400,000. COVID has changed the fundraising process, but Svarverud is hopeful the team will meet their goal.

“We are actually up from last year which is a true testament to some of our strongest supporters and their commitment and belief in our mission,” she said.