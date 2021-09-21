Komen Colorado More Than Pink Virtual Walk set for Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 News are proud to sponsor the Komen Colorado More Than Pink Virtual Walk on Sunday, Sept. 26, and there is still time to register and raise funds.

Carole Anne Kildron-Wittman will be walking with friends. The 53-year-old from Littleton is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer that spread to her bones.

She and her husband moved from Florida to Colorado and she feared what the future could bring.

“It’s pretty devastating, but then you talk to the doctors, and they are like, ‘no, there is so much research and so many breakthrough medications,'” she said.

Kildron-Wittman started a medication called IBRANCE and she is doing well.

“My last PET scan showed no cancer on the bones,” she said. “I wouldn’t have thought two years ago that I could just continue thriving.”

She is grateful and she is showing that gratitude by fundraising and walking in the Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk.

She supports the Komen mission to fund research, find a cure, comfort, and support those living with breast cancer.

She hopes others will do the same. “I feel like a warrior, and I feel good, and I would want other people to know that there is hope, there is hope,” she said.

You can register, or donate on their site.