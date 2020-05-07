KOA extends broadcast agreement with CU for 3 years

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM announced Wednesday it will extend its broadcast agreement with the University of Colorado Athletics Department and Buffalo Sports Properties for a 77th season.

Buffalo Sports Properties is CU’s exclusive multimedia rightsholder.

KOA is owned by iHeartMedia Denver.

“As part of the agreement, fans will continue to find Buffs programming and game action on KOA NewsRadio. KOA NewsRadio will bring fans comprehensive coverage for all Buffs sports including football as well as men’s and women’s game broadcasts,” the station said in a press release.

The three-year agreement will begin with the 2020-2021 season.

Mark Johnson will be the “Voice of the Buffs” for his 17th season this fall, providing play-by-play reporting for both football and men’s basketball.

“I am thrilled that the University of Colorado and iHeartMedia are continuing our long-term partnership,” said Brenda Egger, region president of iHeartMedia Denver. “With the tremendous reach of KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM and the passion of the CU fans, it’s a perfect match and has been for 77 years. We look forward to working with the University for many years to come.”