Know vacation rental home policy for wildfire emergency notifications

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado can host as many as 82 million visitors in a single year.

Many stay in privately rented homes and cabins in the high country.

Travel experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers it’s important to understand security alert and reimbursement policies before you sign a contract.

Susan Hammonds of Endless Travel in Evergreen tells the Problem Solvers there is one thing she has always done before booking a trip.

“I made sure their cancellation policy was very generous” she said.

Hammonds adds that it is the agent’s responsibility to monitor emergency situations, but clients should be made aware of safety protocols before booking a trip.

The Problem Solvers asked Airbnb about policies for online bookings as well.

The company provided us with a statement explaining, “In times of disaster, such as the ongoing wildfires in Colorado, Airbnb’s customer support shares resources from local agencies, including fire departments or emergency management agencies, with hosts with active listings and guests with reservations in the impacted areas.”

If you have an upcoming reservation, the company connects you with the property owner so you can make necessary changes based on information from emergency responders.

Airbnb has an extenuating circumstances policy that provides refunds due to natural disasters. Wherever you stay, always ask about your hotel or vacation home rental company’s emergency notification policy.