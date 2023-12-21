DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday weekend is expected to bring winter driving conditions across the state.

In addition to winter weather conditions, some roads will be busier than others, CDOT will pause roadwork in some areas, and select express lanes will be open.

Before millions of Americans hit the road this weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of some things to know.

Pausing roadwork for heavy traffic

CDOT is expecting heavy holiday traffic on Interstate 70, particularly between Denver and Eagle County and during the week following Christmas.

Because of this, CDOT is suspending road projects along the I-70 mountain corridor starting Friday and lasting through early January to help with traffic flow.

As for other road projects across the state, except for emergency operations, CDOT said lane closures will be suspended by noon Friday, lasting through 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again by noon on Friday, Dec. 29 lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

I-70 Mountain express lanes

There is an express lane in each direction adjacent to the general purpose lanes of I-70 that runs from Empire through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels, passing Idaho Springs.

CDOT said those mountain express lanes will be open Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1.

Westbound lanes will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDOT added that hours for both lanes would be extended if necessary.

Chain and traction laws

The traction law is active on I-70 every year from Sept. 1 to May 31, from Dotsero to Morrison. It also applies to state highways when activated by CDOT.

Colorado traction laws require that all drivers have 3/16-inch tire tread. Drivers need an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, or a two-wheel vehicle with winter tires, mud and snow tires or tires with an all-weather rating. Without any of these, drivers would need chains or a similar device.

CDOT might activate traction and chain laws depending on weather conditions. When these laws are activated, motorists will be alerted by highway signage.

How to check road conditions before you go

COtrip.org and the COtrip Planner app (on IOS or Google Play) offer a variety of resources.

COtrip.org has a map that tracks all kinds of incidents, road closures, driving conditions, construction and more. With this feature, motorists can track snow plows to see what roads have been plowed, as well as check road cameras to see how the conditions are in an area before hitting the road.

Motorists can also sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org, which will notify of highway closures or impacts along their selected routes.

Motorists can plan a route with the COtrip Planner app. This feature will outline the route and will notify the traveler of incidents and closures along the way.

FOX31’s Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated all weekend with the latest and most accurate forecast details.