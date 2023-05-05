ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A stretch of Interstate 76 will be completely closed this weekend for a repaving project.

Westbound I-76 will be closed between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard while the Colorado Department of Transportation repaves starting Friday at 9 p.m.

CDOT advises drivers to “know before you go” and plan for extra travel time during the day. They expect delays to be minimal at night.

It is expected to re-open Sunday at 9 p.m., though CDOT said that the schedule is weather-dependent and drivers should check on the latest closure information.

Westbound I-76 travelers can use a detour: exit at Federal Blvd and turn right. Turn left on 64th Avenue to Sheridan Blvd., then turn left on Sheridan Blvd. to get back on Interstate 76.