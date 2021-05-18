‘Know Before You Go’: How to enjoy the outdoors responsibly

Taken by Walt Altman at Jeffco Open Space Pine Valley Ranch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — “Know Before You Go” is the message from federal, state and local agencies to recreate responsibly on Colorado’s public lands.

What to know before you go:

Enjoy and protect shared public lands

Do your part to help protect land, wildlife, water and plants. Numerous small disturbances can quickly harm sensitive natural resources and have a lasting impact on shared public lands.

Remember to “leave no trace” and be prepared to pack out all trash and dog waste when receptacles aren’t available.

Be courteous and inclusive

Visitors of all identities and abilities deserve respect and courtesy while recreating outdoors.

Plan visits ahead of time and know your limits

Don’t take unnecessary risks. Look at the weather forecast, and trail and trailhead information.

Visit public lands with a friend or a family member.

Tell people where you’re going and when you plan on returning.

Make sure to bring food and water.

Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for cold, wet or changing weather conditions.

Don’t park illegally at full trailheads and follow all rules and regulations

Have an alternate plan in case the parking lot is full. Parks and trails are generally less crowded on weekdays.

Trailhead parking lots are often full early in the morning on weekends.

Take shuttles to popular recreation areas, if available.

Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.

Continue to follow all public health guidance and requirements

Stay home if you are sick.

Remember to “keep the space in open space” by maintaining 6 feet of distance from people not in your household.

While no longer required, it’s recommended you bring a face covering with you because it’s not always possible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance outdoors.

Stay on trail and walk through mud

If you need to step off-trail to let others pass, avoid stepping on vegetation. Step back on trail immediately after people pass you.

Please don’t travel off trail.

Help protect sensitive wildlife habitats by staying out of wildlife closure areas.

Plan before you go – find trail maps and critical advisories:

Download trail apps:

Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX), available for free in the Apple and Google stores.

Boulder Area Trails App, available for free in the Apple and Google stores.