‘Know Before You Go’: How to enjoy the outdoors responsibly

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — “Know Before You Go” is the message from federal, state and local agencies to recreate responsibly on Colorado’s public lands.
What to know before you go:
Enjoy and protect shared public lands
- Do your part to help protect land, wildlife, water and plants. Numerous small disturbances can quickly harm sensitive natural resources and have a lasting impact on shared public lands.
- Remember to “leave no trace” and be prepared to pack out all trash and dog waste when receptacles aren’t available.
Be courteous and inclusive
- Visitors of all identities and abilities deserve respect and courtesy while recreating outdoors.
Plan visits ahead of time and know your limits
- Don’t take unnecessary risks. Look at the weather forecast, and trail and trailhead information.
- Visit public lands with a friend or a family member.
- Tell people where you’re going and when you plan on returning.
- Make sure to bring food and water.
- Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for cold, wet or changing weather conditions.
Don’t park illegally at full trailheads and follow all rules and regulations
- Have an alternate plan in case the parking lot is full. Parks and trails are generally less crowded on weekdays.
- Trailhead parking lots are often full early in the morning on weekends.
- Take shuttles to popular recreation areas, if available.
- Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.
Continue to follow all public health guidance and requirements
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Remember to “keep the space in open space” by maintaining 6 feet of distance from people not in your household.
- While no longer required, it’s recommended you bring a face covering with you because it’s not always possible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance outdoors.
Stay on trail and walk through mud
- Stay on trail and walk through mud.
- If you need to step off-trail to let others pass, avoid stepping on vegetation. Step back on trail immediately after people pass you.
- Please don’t travel off trail.
- Help protect sensitive wildlife habitats by staying out of wildlife closure areas.
Plan before you go – find trail maps and critical advisories:
- Boulder County Parks & Open Space
- City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks
- Jefferson County Open Space
- City and County of Denver Parks and Recreation
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Larimer County Natural Resources
- U.S. Bureau of Land Management
- U.S. Forest Service
Download trail apps:
- Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX), available for free in the Apple and Google stores.
- Boulder Area Trails App, available for free in the Apple and Google stores.