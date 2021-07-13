‘Know Before You Go’ check status of fishing closures

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) – High water temperature and low flows have created less-than-perfect living conditions for fish prompting voluntarily fishing closures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Tuesday.
Voluntary fishing closures:
- Yampa River – sections that run through the boundaries of CPW’s Yampa River State Park and Yampa River State Wildlife Area, both located just west of Hayden
- Elk River – the 1.5-mile section that runs through CPW’s Christina State Wildlife Area to the northwest of Steamboat Springs
- Gunnison River in Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area – the 4-mile section of Tomichi Creek that runs through CPW’s Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area, located just east of Gunnison
:We are continuing to closely monitor changing environmental conditions, and appreciate anglers’ patience and cooperation relative to implementation and removal of fishing closures,” said CPW Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin. “Other waters that may see closures in the immediate future include sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River, and the upper Yampa River.”