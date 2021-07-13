‘Know Before You Go’ check status of fishing closures

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) – High water temperature and low flows have created less-than-perfect living conditions for fish prompting voluntarily fishing closures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Tuesday.

Voluntary fishing closures:

:We are continuing to closely monitor changing environmental conditions, and appreciate anglers’ patience and cooperation relative to implementation and removal of fishing closures,” said CPW Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin. “Other waters that may see closures in the immediate future include sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River, and the upper Yampa River.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories