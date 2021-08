DENVER (KDVR) — Firefighters saved a 9-week-old kitten after it fell from the sixth story of a building to a second floor balcony.

Crew members from Denver Fire Department Truck #4 assisted in the rescue at 1955 Arapahoe Street.

Denver Fire said the feline wasn’t injured but her owner took her to the vet just to be safe.