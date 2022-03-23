RED CLIFF, Colo. (KDVR) — They were the breakout stars of MTV 30 years ago: glam rockers whose careers were soaring higher than their heavily-sprayed hair. And few in the genre loomed larger than Kip Winger.

Winger was born in Denver and briefly attended Golden High School before embarking on a music career that would soon have him selling millions of albums and playing sold-out arenas all around the world.

“They love you, they hate you. They love you, whatever,” Winger joked to FOX31 during a recent interview before a small acoustic concert at Mango’s Mountain Grill in Red Cliff, Colorado.

With friends and brothers, Winger formed a series of music groups that would eventually morph into the hairband that bore his name.

“We got signed, we got the album, we put it out, and it was dead for like six months. Nothing happened. Six months after the record was dead, MTV picked it up and then it really took off,” Winger said.

The band had huge hits with songs like “17,” “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Miles Away.” They were on top of the music world for a couple of years, until the music world abruptly changed. Almost overnight, grunge music took over MTV. Hairbands were dead, and Winger went from power ballads to punchlines.

“The name was like totally toxic overnight. I lost my record deal, I lost my publishing, no agent would book me. The name was toxic,” Winger said.

That’s when Winger’s music took a turn few expected. A life-long fandom of classical music, fostered during his days taking ballet lessons at a studio in Denver, led him to become a composer.

“I got nominated for a Grammy in classical composition (in 2016),” Winger said. “That was the best way to come back from Metallica throwing darts at you and Beavis and Butthead making you the geeky guy.“

Just last week, Winger’s “Symphony Number One” had its world premiere with the Nashville Symphony.

These days, the hairspray is gone – but he still plays the hairband hits, both on tour with his original band and in smaller acoustic concerts like the one he recently played in Red Cliff.

And even 30 years later, there are plenty of Winger fans who still like what they hear.

“It’s great that they’re still supporting (us). I mean we’ve been doing it all this time, and I never had to go get a straight gig. Good thing, because I was a terrible waiter. Terrible waiter,” Winger joked.