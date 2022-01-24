King Soopers workers ratify new ‘industry-leading’ contract

GLENDALE, CO – JANUARY 12: King Soopers grocery store workers walk the picket line as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 in Glendale, Colorado. About 7000 workers at the Kroger-owned grocery chain are set to strike for three weeks on claims of unfair labor practices. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers workers ratified what the union called an “industry-leading contract” with the grocer after months of contentious negotiations and a 10-day strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 called the three-year agreement “the most significant wage increase ever secured by a UFCW local for grocery workers.” The union said it ensures the essential workers are “respected and protected in the workplace and compensated with wages they deserve.”

Union workers received and voted on the contract Monday. According to the union, here’s what the deal includes:

first-year wage increases for long standing employees

wage increases in excess of $5 per hour for some workers

better healthcare and protected pension benefits

more stringent safety measures in the workplace to protect employees and customers

new paths to full-time employment opportunities for King Soopers and City Market workers

More than 8,000 workers at 78 stores in the Denver metro went on strike Jan. 12 with the intent to negotiate an “industry-leading contract.” The strike ended on Jan. 21.

Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 president, released this statement on behalf of the union:

“From the beginning of this process, we promised our members that we would procure the very best contract we could. We are excited that our members voted overwhelmingly to ratify this industry-leading contract that will ensure King Soopers will respect and protect Essential Workers as well as pay them fairly. “Getting here has been arduous. Full credit goes to the bargaining committee and workers who made their voices heard through negotiating, standing united at the picket line, or sharing their stories with the media. This fight was always about them, and now they have a contract they deserve and can be proud of. “This would not have been possible without the support of our allies throughout Colorado and across the country. To those who stood alongside our members, honored the picket line, and showed up in solidarity, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” Kim Cordova, presdident of UFCW Local 7

FOX31 has reached out to King Soopers representatives for comment.