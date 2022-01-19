King Soopers workers complying with new order handed down by judge

DENVER (KDVR) — The King Soopers strike continued Wednesday night after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against the union on Tuesday afternoon. The filing addressed inappropriate behavior carried out by union members. Picketers must now follow a new set of rules.

“It’s been a little rough, but we’re still kicking,” said Rebecca Wright, a union member on strike at Chestnut Place. “We were prepared for it, but it’s disappointing that they would go this far.”

Wednesday was a tough day for those on strike due to frigid temperatures, icy sidewalks and now an order set forth by a judge. FOX31 checked in with multiple store locations and picketers were following updated guidelines.

Wright was among thousands of others who are adjusting to the ruling.

“We had to clear out from the garage totally so nobody can park in there,” Wright said. “These overhangs, on the sides, are part of their property, so we can’t have anyone sheltering from the snow or the rain, so we all have to be out here picketing in the cold.”

Members from store to store had their hoods up, gloves on and boots on the ground, keeping their commitment to their cause in the cold.

King Soopers filed a temporary restraining order against the union claiming picketers have been blocking traffic, refusing to move for entering customers and shouting profanities.

Morgan Begalle said he was heckled while entering a King Soopers on Sunday to use the ATM.

“It was more yelling than talking. It was raised voices. One of them had a megaphone,” Begalle said. “Once she got within 4 or 5 feet of me and yelling, ‘Oh, you need to go to this store, not here — yeah, I went in to withdraw a couple of dollars and bought some beer.”

After the judge’s order was handed down, the union issued picket line dos and don’ts. Picketers cannot gather in groups of more than 10 on store property and may not be under the influence while picketing, among other things.

Karen Anderson braved out the cold all Wednesday and said a few bad apples are tainting their cause.

“It’s unfortunate because a few people spoil it for the rest of us who are really here for the right reasons,” Anderson said. “It’s not like that at every store. We’re out there for the right reasons.”

As of Wednesday night, no contract deal has been reached between King Soopers and the union.