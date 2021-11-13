King Soopers to host hiring events ahead of reopening mass shooting location

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – While construction continues on the King Soopers in Boulder where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting, the store plans to host hiring events in preparation for an eventual reopening.

King Soopers said Saturday half of the store’s employees have committed to returning to the location that closed after the March 22 tragedy once the doors reopen sometime this year. But the store is looking to make sure these employees have the support they need when they return.

Those who are hired before the store reopens will work at neighboring stores where they will be trained.

King Soopers said it will begin hosting hiring events at two of its Boulder stores and at the #BoulderStrong Resource center on the dates listed below:

30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.) Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite temporary facility) Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m-4 p.m.

#BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Rd.) Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m-4 p.m.

Additionally, anyone interested in applying can visit the #BoulderStrong Resource Center located at 2935 Baseline Rd. on Tuesdays from 12-5 p.m., Thursdays from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. where they are hosting weekly walk-in hiring events.