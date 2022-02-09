‘Emotional day’ as Table Mesa King Soopers reopens

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Among the people who returned to the King Soopers that reopened in Boulder on Wednesday were the workers. Many of them were there on the day of the deadly mass shooting.

Outside the newly renovated King Soopers in Boulder, there was a parking lot of full customers hustling and bustling into the store that has an entirely new look. Many of them were happy to have their beloved grocery store back open.

“I was wondering what it would be like. I was wondering how things would be handled. There’s a lot of gratitude and a feeling of a return to normal. It’s a restoration of what we do all the time,” customer George Garmany said.

Among those who came to see the new Table Mesa King Soopers was Logan Smith.

Smith was working at the store on the day of the shooting that left 10 people dead. He was in the store’s Starbucks and helped save people’s lives. Coming back has been tough.

“Today is a very emotional day due to the opening of the King Soopers. I was thinking, should I actually go inside? And I made the decision to go inside,” Smith said.

Smith has not decided if he’ll go back to work for King Soopers just yet. He’s supposed to start in a week.

“Walking into that store, all of the memories of my entire time as an employee here played through my mind in 30 seconds,” Smith said.

Associates like Smith helped with ideas on how to re-design the store. There is a lot of light, along with new floors, lots of flowers.

“Being back here, being back with the people in the community, it is amazing. Because reality is back to normal now,” Smith said.

Gratitude is a word many people are using to describe how they are feeling about coming back. No one here wants to celebrate. Instead, they just want their store back, always remembering the lives lost.