BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly 11 months since the mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive, the remodeled store is set to reopen.

FOX31 joined a media preview of the store on Tuesday, a day before the store is set to reopen to the public for the first time since the shooting.

A memorial there will honor the 10 people who were killed on March 22. Here’s a first look at the store’s new look and layout.

King Soopers media preview ahead of the Table Mesa Drive store reopening on Feb. 8, 2022 (KDVR)

