King Soopers workers vote to strike

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers workers in the Denver and Colorado Springs regions have voted to strike, citing unfair labor practices that led to a recent lawsuit against the grocery company.

The Local 7 chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union held votes on Sunday in the Denver area and on Monday in Colorado Springs.

The union reported overwhelming support for a strike in both regions:

Parker meat, Boulder meat, Broomfield meat and retail: 100% in favor

Denver retail: 98% in favor

Denver meat: 97% in favor

Colorado Springs retail: 95% in favor

Colorado Springs meat: 97% in favor

The strike would not begin until at least after their current contract expires, which is 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The UFCW Local 7 has claimed “egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices,” saying King Soopers is circumventing the union to hire outside workers at a higher rate, prohibiting union activity, trying to bargain directly with workers instead of the union and imposing unfair wage changes.

The union recently sued the company over the allegations.

While King Soopers said it offered workers a raise package, the union said it would come at the expense of existing benefits, like higher premiums with fewer benefits and requiring more hours worked to get healthcare coverage.

The UFCW Local 7 represents about 17,000 grocery workers from King Soopers and Kroger in Colorado and Wyoming.