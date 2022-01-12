King Soopers strike underway, stores will stay open

DENVER (KDVR) — The King Soopers and City Market strike started on Wednesday morning in Colorado.

The strike started at 5 a.m. following back-and-forth unsuccessful negotiations between King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

King Soopers and City Market released the following statement, calling the decision by the UFCW Local 7 to strike, “reckless and self-serving, without regard for the implications to associates and

Coloradans”.

“Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money in our

associates’ pockets,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market. “It’s time for Kim

Cordova to put our associates, her members, first instead of denying them the opportunity to vote on

this unprecedented investment. Creating more disruption for our associates, their families, and

Coloradans rather than negotiating for a peaceful resolution is irresponsible and undemocratic.”

King Soopers said stores will remain open during the strike.