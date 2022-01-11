King Soopers strike looms as company makes ‘final offer’ to union

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — As of Tuesday morning, no contract agreement has been reached between King Soopers and the workers’ union, which means a strike is still scheduled to begin at certain stores across the Denver metro beginning Wednesday morning.

In an emailed statement, King Soopers officials say a final offer has been sent to UFCW Local 7; it includes an investment of $170 million over the next three years, including “wage investments plus ratification bonuses for all associates.”

According to the offer, a full-time checker could make more than $47,000 annually by 2024.

Recently, King Soopers filed a suit against union president Kim Cordova, citing failed efforts to negotiate.  King Soopers Divison President Joe Kelley said Cordova has rejected mediation services, denied in-person invitations and is not responding to calls or emails.

In a press conference on Monday, Cordova pointed the finger back at store officials. Cordova says that the grocer has failed to offer certain data requested over the course of several months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories