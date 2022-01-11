King Soopers strike looms as company makes ‘final offer’ to union

DENVER (KDVR) — As of Tuesday morning, no contract agreement has been reached between King Soopers and the workers’ union, which means a strike is still scheduled to begin at certain stores across the Denver metro beginning Wednesday morning.

In an emailed statement, King Soopers officials say a final offer has been sent to UFCW Local 7; it includes an investment of $170 million over the next three years, including “wage investments plus ratification bonuses for all associates.”

According to the offer, a full-time checker could make more than $47,000 annually by 2024.

Recently, King Soopers filed a suit against union president Kim Cordova, citing failed efforts to negotiate. King Soopers Divison President Joe Kelley said Cordova has rejected mediation services, denied in-person invitations and is not responding to calls or emails.

In a press conference on Monday, Cordova pointed the finger back at store officials. Cordova says that the grocer has failed to offer certain data requested over the course of several months.