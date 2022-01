King Soopers Strike: Here are other grocery stores and locations you can shop at

DENVER (KDVR) — The King Soopers and City Market strike started on Wednesday morning in Colorado.

The strike started at 5 a.m. following back-and-forth unsuccessful negotiations between King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

King Soopers will remain open during the strike, but if you’re looking for an alternative grocery store, here are some options:

Safeway

Trader Joe’s

Sprouts

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

Whole Foods

Natural Grocers