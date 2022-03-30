BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Family and friends of a King Soopers shooting victim have spent the past year raising money for an Arvada mental health nonprofit.

The donation is going toward Animal Assisted Therapy Programs of Colorado (AATPC). The group provides low-cost, animal-assisted psychotherapy in the Denver metro area.

The family did not want to name which of the 10 victims they are representing but said the person loved animals, and the family wanted to connect that with something that will help people who are struggling mentally.

“Supporting mental health is important, because it might stop something like this from happening again,” a family member said in a statement. “She loved animals. she always adopted the dogs that were unadoptable, so this is a great fit.”

How you can help

In memory of the victim, a gazebo will be built on AATPC’s ranch. This gazebo will serve as an additional therapy space for clients to work with their therapists and will feature a plaque with the names of all those killed in the King Soopers shooting.

