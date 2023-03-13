BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly two years after a gunman opened fire in a busy King Soopers store, killing 10 people, the son of one victim is taking legal action against the manufacturer who makes and markets the gun used.

Nathan Getz, son of Suzanne Fountain, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in Connecticut on Friday. Getz is the executor of Fountain’s estate.

The lawsuit also cites a violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, the same law cited in a lawsuit where families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting received a $73 million settlement from the manufacturer of the gun used in that shooting.

The lawsuit said the manufacturer’s AR-556 and the pistol version of the gun used in the shooting were “designed with features that were chosen to maximize casualties.”

The lawsuit focuses on Ruger’s marketing of the gun and claims the marketing “glorified the lone gunman” and “promoted lone gunman assaults.”

The lawsuit argues the company’s marketing was reckless and immoral, and it continued after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Getz is looking for monetary and punitive damages in the lawsuit, along with any other relief from the court. They’re looking for damages above $15,000.

FOX31 has reached out to Strum, Ruger & Company for comment on the lawsuit, but has not heard back.